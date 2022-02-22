Colorado Springs and Pueblo weather delays and closings Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Colorado Springs and Pueblo businesses and schools may be delayed or canceled due to inclement weather across the area.

These delays and closings will take effect on Tuesday, Feb. 22:

Schools

Ellicott School District 22 (2 hour delay); morning preschool CANCELED

(2 hour delay); morning preschool CANCELED Peyton School District 23Jt (2 hour delay); morning preschool and Career Start CANCELED

(2 hour delay); morning preschool and Career Start CANCELED Custer County School District (ALL campuses CLOSED); preschool and kindergarten CANCELED

(ALL campuses CLOSED); preschool and kindergarten CANCELED Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy (2 hour delay)

Military bases

Peterson Space Force Base (2 hour delay for all non-mission essential personnel at Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB, and Cheyenne Mountain SFS)

We will keep you updated throughout the morning.