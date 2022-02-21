$50,000 in damages at car dealership, driver arrested for DUI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 24-year-old, Austin Luke, has been arrested for DUI. He allegedly crashed into several parked cars at a dealership near Memorial Park early Sunday morning.

The accident happened at Carz4U, a used car dealership, on Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs. The owner of Carz4U says four cars are totaled.





One employee, Angelo Platano, says, "This is literally thousands and thousands of dollars worth of damage for just a poor decision. And it’s really a shame, all the way around. Not just for the people involved in the accident, but the people that were coming to get vehicles from this."

Platano adds that the lack of inventory is compounding the issue: "Vehicles are really hard to find, because, of course, our current economic situation and everything. It’s kinda crazy. Most of these cars we had people coming in for this week, so now we’re fighting again and struggling to get more vehicles."

Colorado Springs Police say the driver hit a light pole, a fence and caused major to minor damage to at least 8 parked vehicles.