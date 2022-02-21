5 found dead in Colorado apartment; baby, adult hospitalized

COMMERCE CITY, Co. (AP) — Authorities say five adults were found dead in a Colorado apartment on Sunday along with substances described as “illicit narcotics.” Another adult and a 4 month old child were alive inside the unit. Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols said officers responded to a call of an unconscious party at the North Range Crossings Apartments at 3:45 p.m. Upon entering the apartment they found six adults and an infant. “There does not appear to be any blunt trauma or any violent incident of any nature,” Nichols said. The fire department was called out to do a hazardous gas test and that was negative.