Mushroom rabbi grows psilocybin for Denver congregation

By TINEY RICCIARDI

The Denver Post

DENVER (AP) — A spiritual group called The Sacred Tribe is hosting weekend-long retreats in Denver that allow participants to use psychedelic mushrooms. The Denver Post reports Rabbi Ben Gorelick founded the group in 2018, and it has since grown to more than 270 members. He says the approach falls in line with Kabbalah, or Jewish mysticism, and allows people to explore “the relationship to self, community and God.” Denver became the first city to decriminalize personal possession and consumption of psilocybin in 2019. But the group is spotlighting the gap between city, state and federal law on psychedelics.