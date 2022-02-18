Survivors, lawmakers reflect on 80th Anniversary of the Forced Incarceration of Japanese Americans

GRANADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- This week marks 80 years since the forced incarceration of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans at internment camps across the U.S. during World War II.

Between 1942 and 1945, roughly 7,000 men, women, and children were imprisoned at Camp Amache, also known as the Granada Relocation Center. Now, state and national leaders are coming together to honor the victims by working to turn the Amache National Historic Site into a National Park.

The Amache National Historic Site Act was first introduced by Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper in 2021. Monday, the proposal passed the U.S. Senate after Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee dropped his objections to adding more land to the federal government's portfolio.

The bill now heads back to the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.

According to legislators, the bill's purpose is to preserve the site, protect, and educate present and future generations.

Friday, lawmakers held a virtual community roundtable to allow survivors to speak on the importance of commemorating and preserving the Amache National Historic Site.

Governor Jared Polis released the following statement on Japanese Internment Day of Remembrance:

Today we remember the inexcusable incarceration of Japanese Americans, a deep injustice, and we honor Japanese Coloradans who were interned at the Amache site by continuing the legacy of leaders who acted to deliver justice. Preserving and protecting the Amache site presents a valuable opportunity to interpret and learn from our past, and tell a more complete story. I am glad to see this site getting ever closer to being rightfully included in the National Parks system. Gov. Jared Polis

Attendees of the roundtable included:

Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D)

Colorado U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper (D)

Colorado U.S. Representative Joe Neguse (D)

Colorado U.S. Representative Ken Buck (R)

Tracy Coppola, Colorado Senior Program Manager, National Parks Conservation Association

Ken Kitajima, Amache survivor

Carlene Tinker, Amache survivor

Calvin Hada, Amache descendant; President, The Japanese Association of Colorado; member; The Nikkeijin Kai of Colorado

Derek Okubo, Amache descendant; Executive Director, Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships

Mitch Homma, Amache descendant of multi-generations; Director, Amache Alliance

Stacey Shigaya, Amache descendant; Program Director, Sakura Foundation

Alexa Roberts, Sand Creek Massacre Foundation; Former Superintendent of Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site

John Hopper, Founder, Amache Preservation Society

Watch the Amache Virtual Discussion below: