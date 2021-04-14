New bill could make Camp Amache, a former internment camp, a National Historic Site

News

GRANADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Colorado lawmakers introduced a bill that would establish the Amache National Historic Site as part of the National Park System.

Republican Representative Ken Buck and Democratic Representative Joe Neguse introduced the Amache National Historic Site Act on Wednesday.

The bill states the purpose behind this act is to preserve the site, protect, and educate present and future generations.

Becoming part of the National Park System would further ensure the preservation, protection, and proper management of Camp Amache.

Both representatives say this bill will help remember and acknowledge what Japanese Americans and Japanese Immigrants were forced to go through.

“I am proud to introduce the Amache National Historic Site Act with Rep. Neguse because it is so important that we remember the injustices committed against Japanese Americans,” Rep. Buck said to our Denver affiliate, 9News. “The nation is better today because of the lessons we have learned from our past. Preserving Amache serves as one of those hard lessons for the people of Eastern Colorado and the rest of our nation.”

Rep. Neguse echoed that sentiment.

“The unjustifiable internment of Japanese Americans is no doubt one of the darkest scars in our country’s history. With the Amache site in Colorado, it is also a deeply personal history for Colorado,” said Neguse.“Designation of the Amache site in southeast Colorado as a National Park will provide education for future generations on this dark time in our nation’s history, as well as healing and honor to those that lived it. It is our hope that preservation of this site will provide reconciliation for our communities and for the nation.”

Camp Amache, also known as the Granada Relocation Center, was used as an internment camp during World War II after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an Executive Order allowing the forcible removal of Japanese Americans and those of Japanese ancestry.

At its peak, Camp Amache housed more than 7,300 Japanese Americans and Japanese Immigrants.

According to the National Park Service, Camp Amache is currently maintained by Friends of Amache in partnership with the Amache Preservation Society, the Amache Club, the Amache Historical Society, and the Town of Granada.

The bill is set to be brought up for consideration at a legislative hearing on April 21.

If passed, Camp Amache would join Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, and Great Sand Dunes as national parks located in Colorado.