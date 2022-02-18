State data shows car thefts on the rise in Colorado

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, Colorado State Patrol shared data showing a dramatic increase in car thefts across the state in recent years.

According to the 2021 Auto Theft Intelligence Coordination Center Report, there's been an 88% percent increase in motor vehicle thefts since 2017 and an 82% increase since 2019.

The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority reports the "most at risk" stolen vehicles include:

Chevrolet Silverado

Honda Civic

Honda Accord

Ford F series trucks

Officials attribute the rise in car thefts to owner "apathy" or "complacency." CSP says many owners leave their vehicles unlocked, spare keys inside the car, or even leave their vehicles locked with the keys inside.

According to CSP, the victim of vehicle theft is not solely the owner. Officials say stolen cars are often used to commit other crimes like drug use, armed robberies, burglaries, assaults, and homicides.

Additionally, CSP says some people unknowingly buy stolen vehicles.

Officials encourage drivers to never leave keys inside their vehicle and always have it locked and secured.