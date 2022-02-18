Quarterfinal action of the State High School wrestling championships

It’s day 2 of the state wrestling tournament and we’re in the quarterfinal round. Every wrestler who wins in this round will advance to the semis where they’ll be just one win away from a state title.

It started with Pueblo East's Sebastian Freeman. He put the clamps on Vista Ridge's Wes Coddington, pinning him in 38 seconds into the second round. Freeman is intense on the mat and it's funny to hear him off the mat, I’m excited. I’m not completely done yet. I’m not even close, I don’t think. I’m ready to keep going. Right now it’s just steppingstones to where my goal is. I’m excited to continue the steps to reach that goal," says Sebastian Freeman.

Cheyenne Mountain is still n first place in the team rankings, thanks in part to Jesse Boley. Boley was down early but then decided, alright that's about enough of this non-sense and then he pinned his opponent in a minute and thirteen seconds. Boley advanced to the state semi-finals, “Every match is a grind. You can’t look over anybody. You’ve gotta wrestle each match like it’s your last,” says Jesse Boley.