Manitou Springs hosting vaccine clinic at City Hall

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The city of Manitou Springs will host a vaccine clinic today at City Hall, for anyone five and older. The clinic will be in a walk-up format at 606 Manitou Avenue. The clinic will begin at noon and last through 6 p.m. The pediatric Pfizer vaccine, the regular Pfizer vaccine, and the Moderna vaccine will all be available.

No health insurance, ID, or appointment is required. You can still sign up in advance to save time.

Sign Up for Vaccinations - Community Clinic For Manitou Springs Memorial Hall on Friday, 02/18/2022