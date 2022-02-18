Mainz stuns Leverkusen 3-2 to stoke local carnival party

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Patrik Schick’s 20th Bundesliga goal of the season wasn’t enough to stop Bayer Leverkusen slumping to a 3-2 loss at Mainz. The home team was wearing a special colorful jersey for the local carnival celebrations and it twice came from behind to ended Leverkusen’s high-scoring run. Marcus Ingvartsen scored the winner in the 88th minute. Leverkusen had been hoping to consolidate third place and put pressure on Borussia Dortmund in second after scoring at least four goals in each of its previous three games.