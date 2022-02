COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating near I-25 and Bijou St. after a body was found in the area.

Heavy police presence was first reported in the area of the northbound on-ramp from Bijou St. to I-25 around 8 p.m.

At this time, police can only confirm to a KRDO crew at the scene that a body was found.

This is a developing story..