Curling continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The US Men's Curling team fell to Canada in the bronze medal match Friday morning, but the sport has been fascinating for Americans ever since they won gold in 2018.

Among the handled stones and tools that look like brooms, the game comes with a common misconception that it's easy.

"Those Olympians make it look so easy," said Amy Bahl with the Broadmoor Curling Club.

Bahl has been curling for seven years. In simple terms, the game includes four players, each throwing two stones trying to get as close to the goal as possible.

"You kind of want the stones in the front of the house and you’re pushing them back, they’re going back as the game goes on," said Bahl.

Bahl says around Olympic time more and more people can interested.

"A lot of clubs that are opening up, new dedicated ice, they’re full and they actually have waitlists -- that’s how popular we are," said Bahl.

While the game is competitive, it's actually a pretty polite sport.

"You’re always gonna shake, you’re always going to say 'good curling', you’re always going to encourage your teammates," said Bahl.

The Broadmoor Curling Club hosts clinics and leagues to find out more information you can visit their website or Facebook page.