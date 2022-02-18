Colorado Springs Police investigate apartment shooting, one man injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on the southeast side of town.

According to police, the shooting happened at 1:05 a.m. Friday at the Copper Creek Apartments. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital, he is expected to survive.

This is a developing story, police have not released any information on a possible suspect.