Package to increase education funds, help Marshall Fire victims, firefighters sent to Governor’s desk

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the State Senate voted to send an additional school funding package to the Governor's desk.

According to legislators, the FY21-22 supplemental budget package, worth more than $80 million, will boost funding for Colorado's K-12 schools, invest in Colorado's health care system, reduce the amount the state owes school districts, and get the Colorado Department of Early Childhood up and running ahead of schedule.

The package will also provide support to Marshall Fire victims and give firefighters an additional $5 million for equipment and personal protective equipment.

The FY21-22 Budget Supplemental Package is now headed to the Governor's desk for final approval.

Below is a breakdown of the package: