Night one of the state high school wrestling tournament

Cheyenne Mountain has the team lead after day one, Cheyenne Mountain's Nick Grizales took his opponent and folded him up like a lawn chair, early in the second round. Raife Manjarrez was on Pueblo Centennial Blake Roberts like a blanket, winning in the third round on a technical fall.

Falcon's Tyler Valdez was outstanding. He pinned Pueblo County's Cole Downing in the second round. Valdez wrestles at 145 pounds, "I'm super excited for the tournament! I'm pumped up, coming off a regional win in Broomfield where it was the top six kids in my bracket. super excited for this last tournament as a high schooler," says Valdez.

The biggest man had no issues making the biggest statement, Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore began his title defense by pinning his opponent in only 29 seconds. That's not long enough to nuke a hot pocket, "Dude, all the fun! Any fun there is to have, I having it," says Moore.

Pueblo East's Tatum Rivera held his opponent hostage for three rounds before winning by decision in the 138 pound weight class. Pueblo West's Zach Kottenstette finished his match with a bloody nose but a little blood never hurt anyone. He beat Palmer Ridge's James Baumert by major decision in the 160 pound weight division.