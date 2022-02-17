El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect in convenience store robbery

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect involved in a convenience store robbery.

According to the sheriff's office, a man entered the Circle K at 1801 Main St. on Feb. 6 around 6:30 a.m. The EPCSO says the man demanded the clerk hand over money from the register and indicated he had a weapon.

However, the sheriff's office says a weapon wasn't shown during the robbery.

The sheriff's office says the man left the store after taking the cash.

According to the EPCSO, the suspect is a white man, he was wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, blue jeans, and a light-colored baseball cap.







Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 719-390-5555 or the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.