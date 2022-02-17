Colorado Springs’ first Whataburger announces official grand opening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The long-awaited arrival of the popular Texas fast food joint Whataburger will soon come to an end in Colorado Springs. The company announcing Thursday morning that the location at 1310 Interquest Pkwy will open in less than a week.

“We’re excited to bring Whataburger’s big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Colorado,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks, Whataburger’s franchise partner. “We’re looking forward to growing here and being part of the community.”

The local Whataburger team of 150 employees is ready to serve the community through the dining room open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the drive-thru open 24/7. Curbside pickup and delivery for online orders will be available in the coming weeks.

The location will not only be Colorado Springs first Whataburger, but the first location in Colorado as a whole. It will open on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m.

Additional Whataburger locations will open later this year at 6140 Dublin Blvd and 5905 Constitution Ave. As the brand grows locally, Whataburger plans to hire 300 talented Family Members to deliver the Whataburger experience.