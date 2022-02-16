Douglas County School Board to not release names of staff who protested

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a Douglas County School Board Meeting Wednesday evening, the board announced it would not release the name of the staff who called out sick in protest over the ousting of former Superintendent Corey Wise.

On February 3, the district was forced to cancel classes because more than 1,000 teachers called out sick.

According to 9News, the school district sent out an email Tuesday alerting staff members that someone requested information about the employees who called out.

The email went on to say Douglas County School District would publish the names of staff members Wednesday in response to an open records request. The email did not say who requested the information.

At the beginning of the meeting Wednesday, however, School Board President Mike Peterson said the names would not be released. Peterson did not explain why.

A district spokesperson told 9News the open records request for the teachers' names had been withdrawn.

Watch the full board meeting below: