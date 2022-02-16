Colorado Springs Police: search for suspects in jewelry store robbery, one in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a robbery at a jewelry store on Fillmore Street that happened Wednesday evening.

According to CSPD, one suspect is in custody. Officers are now looking for a reported black SUV with more suspects.

CSPD told KRDO the suspect in custody was shot. However, police are not sure if the suspect was shot by a security guard, an employee of the jewelry store, or a citizen.

This is a developing story.