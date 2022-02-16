Air Force Downed By Boise State

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men’s basketball (10-14, 3-10 MW) fell to Boise State (20-6, 11-2 MW), 85-59, in Mountain West action Wednesday night at Clune Arena. Senior guard AJ Walker led the Falcons with 19 points and freshman guard Jake Heidbreder added 18 points.

Boise State shot 69 percent from the field for the game and 56 percent from three point range. The Broncos had four in double figures, led by guard Marcus Shaver Jr’s 20 points.

Boise State was red hot from the field in the first half, shooting 74 percent from the field and 64 percent from three-point range. The Broncos were 17 of 23 from the field and 7 of 11 from three, building up to a 45-31 halftime lead.

The Falcons shot 48 percent from the field in the opening half and the game was tied with eight minutes to go in the half. But a 22-8 Boise State run to close the half had the team trailing by double digits.

Boise State kept up the hot shooting in the second half, shooting 64 percent.

Walker was 8 of 12 from the field and 2 for 4 from three point range. Heidbreder hit a career-high four three’s in 38 minutes. Junior forward Nikc Jackson had a team-high four assists. Freshman center Lucas Moerman blocked two shots. The two blocks gave him 32 for the season, setting an Air Force freshman record and moving him to third most in a season overall.

Air Force returns to action Saturday, Feb. 19 at Wyoming. The game tips at 2 pm MT and will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.