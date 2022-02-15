Police: Dads On Opposing Teams Get Into Fight At Shaler-Latrobe Hockey Game

By Briana Smith

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Police say charges are pending after a fight between parents and a Shaler hockey player in the stands.

The fight broke out after Shaler lost to Latrobe on Thursday at the Alpha Ice Complex in Harmar. The hockey player who got involved is suspended until further notice, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League commissioner said.

According to the incident report, it began as a fight between two dads with sons on the opposite team. Police said when they got to the ice complex, they spoke with Sean Myers, who told officers that a player on the opposing team was playing dirty and throwing punches on the ice, so he took it upon himself to go looking for that player when the game ended.

According to police, the mother of that player overheard him talking about her son and confronted Myers. They started arguing, and police say that’s when her husband Richard Thom got involved.

There are two versions of what happens next. Myers told police Thom charged him and put him in a headlock while Thom said the only reason he put Myers in a headlock is because he was pushed from behind and thought Myers was coming at him.

During the altercation, police say Thom’s son, the player on the Shaler team, ran into the stands and joined the fight.

Police went back to the ice rink the next day and reviewed surveillance video from the manager. In that video, police said Thom’s wife could be seen yelling at Myers and pointing her finger at him. Police said Thom could be seen walking over towards Myers but was being held back by his wife. Then, police said, the video showed Thom running past his wife and lunging at Myers.

The Thom’s son apparently then ran into the stands, threw a punch and was dragged away by somebody in the crowd.

Officers said that Myers had a cut on his face and Thom had some cuts and scrapes on his knees.

The PIHL and Shaler Area School District are investigating the altercation.

The Shaler Area School District superintendent released a statement:

“Our administration has been made fully aware of the incident which occurred at this recent hockey match. The Shaler Area School District stands for a commitment to the highest level of sportsmanship for athletes, coaches and spectators at all District events. We are in the midst of a thorough investigation, together with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League, to ensure disciplinary measures are followed for those involved in this altercation. We also encourage all families and spectators to consider the responsible use of videos and images regarding minors.”

Once the investigation is over, they’ll have a hearing to handle any punishment. A date hasn’t been set yet.

The PIHL commissioner said they may strengthen security presence at the rink in the coming weeks since the Penguins Cup Playoffs are set to start March 7.

The PIHL released a statement Thursday afternoon saying it was aware of the incident.

“The PIHL is currently investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior that occurred in the stands involving spectators and players. The PIHL is in contact with school administrations, coaching staffs, players, referees, game officials and members of the hockey community to determine the facts related to the incident and will meet to assess what type of disciplinary action is warranted. Providing a safe environment for our member organizations and players to participate in interscholastic hockey will be our primary purpose. Any actions by spectators or players that jeopardizes or infringes upon the ability of our players to participate in interscholastic hockey in a safe environment will not be tolerated.”

