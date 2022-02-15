A mini-major at Riviera with 10 of top 10 players in world

By The Associated Press

The West Coast swing on the PGA Tour wraps up with a bang. The Genesis Invitational at Riviera features each of the top 10 players in the world. That includes the U.S. debut this year of Rory McIlroy. Tiger Woods is the tournament host but is not playing. It was two days after this tournament last year that he sustained crushing leg injuries from a car crash in the LA suburbs. Among those not playing is two-time Riviera winner Phil Mickelson. The PGA Tour Champions and the Korn Ferry Tour are in Florida.