Mild Monday Expected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --

Dry weather continues for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the rest of Southeast Colorado for the next couple of days. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will easily reach the 50s, possibly the 60s for Tuesday. But then a powerful weather system from the Pacific Northwest rolls down Tuesday night and brings us back to winter on Wednesday.

It's too early to be calling for specific snowfall amounts just yet. A lot of what to expect will be based on where this storm settles on Wednesday. If it cuts into Northern New Mexico, we could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches west of I-25. If it settles into Southern New Mexico and West Texas, we'll see less. Either way we can count on colder weather by Wednesday, with high temperatures in the 30s. Milder weather returns for the weekend.