Widefield’s Christopher Walker qualifies for state.

Christopher Walker had some kind of a week. The Widefield wrestler signed and committed to wrestle at Bethany College earlier this week.

He celebrated by clinching a spot in the state championship match. He claimed third place at the Cheyenne Mountain regional, winning his final match by decision.

"I feel amazing," He said after the match. "After tearing my meniscus sophomore year, and then not having a good season last year, it’s good to finally get this, you know? Oh man, it was just an adrenaline rush, honestly. Everyone was slapping my back. I felt it. It was kind of hurting, but I didn’t really care."