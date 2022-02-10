Ryan Fox shoots 63, leads Ras Al Khaimah Classic by 2

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ryan Fox has shot 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic. It is the latest stop on the “Desert Swing” on the European tour. The 211th-ranked New Zealander’s lowest round on the tour contained 10 birdies at Al Hamra Golf Club. Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal is in outright second place after a 65, which started with five birdies in his opening seven holes. Among the nine players in a tie for third place on 6 under is Richard Bland, who lost to Viktor Hovland in a playoff at the Dubai Desert Classic two weeks ago.