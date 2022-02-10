Brown leads Washington past Arizona State 87-64

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr., scored 19 points with eight assists and Washington led wire-to-wire in an 87-64 win over Arizona State. The Huskies led by as many as 20 points in the first half before the Sun Devils got back within seven and then raced away again. Kimani Lawrence led Arizona State with 15 points. The Sun Devils were coming off a stretch of playing five ranked teams in 14 days, winning one. The four losses were closer than this game. Arizona State never found the range from long distance, making 5 of 22 3-pointers (23%) while the Huskies were 9 of 21 (43%). Washington made 20 of 29 from the foul line to 7 of 12 for ASU.