Ancestral remains returned to descendants

By KITV Web Staff

GERMANY (KITV) — The ancestral remains of 13 Native Hawaiians were returned to their descendants from Germany on Wednesday.

Representatives from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) received the IwiKupuna in a ceremony at ‘Göttingen University. After being taken more than a century ago a total of 58 will be repatriated from Germany and Austria something OHA says it’s been pushing for, for years.

On Thursday morning an additional three iwikupuna will be repatriated from another German university.

