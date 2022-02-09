In-N-Out Burger’s 6th Colorado location set to open Thursday

THORNTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The popular burger joint, In-N-Out Burger is set to open a sixth Colorado location this Thursday.

According to our news partners in Denver, the brand new Thornton location will be at 111 East 136th Ave.

This location is set for 74 guests inside the establishment and another 30 guests in the outdoor, covered patio seating.

Brietta Angel, a 24-years-old veteran will manage the establishment, according to In-N-Out Burger officials.

In-N-Out Burger's Thornton location will employ about 80 workers with employees starting at $17 per hour.

In-N-Out Burger locations that are fully operating in Colorado include Lone Tree, Aurora, Lakewood, and Colorado Springs.