Parking rate increase at Colorado Springs Airport beginning March 1, 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO -- Travelers should expect to see higher parking rates for the Colorado Springs Airport effective March 1, 2022.

According to airport officials, this is the second time rates have increased since 1998.

Below is a look at the new rates:

Parking Rate Long-term $8 Short-term $12 Valet $19 Covered Valet $22

Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation, said the increased prices will allow for capital improvements to the parking system and maintenance costs for the parking lot.

For more information on parking at the Colorado Springs Airport, click here.