Shiffrin’s next chance, halfpipe qualifying highlight Day 4

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to rebound quickly. Her next chance at a medal is the slalom, but that’s a top event for rival Petra Vlhova. The showdown between those two Alpine skiing stars highlights Day 4 of the Beijing Games, which also includes qualifying runs for Shaun White and Chloe Kim, the start of the snowboardcross competition and the first curling medals of these Olympics. Shiffrin made a bad turn in the giant slalom Monday, knocking the American star out of that event on the opening run. Vlhova, of Slovakia, finished 14th.