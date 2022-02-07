Skip to Content
today at 5:55 AM
Colorado Springs Police search for suspect in armed robbery near Shasta Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are searching for a male suspect involved in a business robbery late Sunday evening.

At around 11:10 p.m., officers from the Sand Creek division were dispatched in the 1700 block of Shasta Drive after receiving a call about a business getting robbed at gunpoint.

Upon investigation, police say the suspect entered the business, pulled out a gun, and started demanding money from the cashier.

Shortly after, the suspect fled on foot from the scene with a few stolen items.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Creator for KRDO.com. Follow Jordan on Twitter at @ItsJordanGood.

