Split Colorado school board fires superintendent

DENVER (AP) — Four new conservative members of a school board south of Denver have voted to fire the superintendent, ending a week of controversy over leadership and the direction of the Douglas County School District. The board voted 4-3 on Friday to fire Corey Wise, who had two years remaining in his contract. Board member Kaylee Winegar says the board wants to find someone who “better aligns” with the board. Friday’s meeting was scheduled after the three board members said the board’s president and vice president privately told Wise to resign or be voted out. Students and teachers rallied Thursday in support of Wise.