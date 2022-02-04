New UCHealth program funds healthcare workers’ education

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado’s hospitals haven't avoided the ‘Great Resignation’ seen by numerous industries, and a lack of healthcare workers could soon put Southern Colorado in dire situations. That's why UCHealth has decided to act, offering to pay for workers' education on day one of employment.

UCHealth’s Ascend Program is a $50 million investment the local hospital system hopes will entice a new generation of healthcare workers to enter the career field.

“We know that currently, recruitment and staffing healthcare is really a challenge," said Jeff Johnson, Vice President of Human Resources for UCHealth. "There's not enough people going into healthcare to meet the current demands, nor the future demands. So we know that we need to grow our own."

UCHealth plans to "grow their own" by fully funding a selection of clinical certifications for employees, as well as foundational learning programs such as English language and college prep. UCHealth will also pay for select degree programs in social work, behavioral health, and other areas.

The hospital system hopes this will dismantle a major financial barrier.

"A lot of times people may want to get into healthcare, but they can't afford it because of the money it costs to go to school," said Johnson. "We take away a lot of those financial restrictions.”

A high school diploma or GED is no longer required to apply for certain jobs. Through Ascend, UCHealth will now fund that education once you’re hired.

"We definitely see it as an investment, not only towards the future, but also an opportunity to give people an opportunity to fulfill their dreams that maybe they wouldn't have otherwise,” said Johnson.

UCHealth says this multi-million dollar investment is vital to keeping Colorado healthy, as nurses have recently left the field in droves, and Colorado Springs' population explodes.

"When we look at what our needs are today, as well as in the future, we know that the state of Colorado is not going to have the necessary staff, especially in nursing, to meet the needs five to 10 years down the road," said Johnson. "So we need to be creative and thinking proactively as far as how we can develop our own staff, as well as recruit people into health care. We know that recruiting people from other states is not going to be the answer."

Not only is there financial help through Ascend, there are also education coaches available to help employees figure out programs and courses best for their goals. Those will be provided through a partnership with Guild Education, a national education and upskilling platform.

Those interested in the Ascend program can learn more by clicking here.