Thursday Travel Conditions, single digit and negative temperatures causing icy roads

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers to take it slow on Thursday as bitterly cold temperatures in the single and negative digits freeze over accumulation on the roads.

Plowed areas may appear clear, but are still wet and likely icy with snow pushed to the side. Speeding, as well as driving vehicles without adequate tire tread makes the likelihood of skidding, hydroplaning, or crashing high. Please drive with extra caution and time.

Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT continues to have 80 to 100 plows scattered across 14 counties in southern Colorado, clearing interstates and highways. Today, they will begin clearing residential streets - something they do not do in cities or counties unless more than 6 inches of snow has accumulated.

Michelle Peulen, Colorado Department of Transportation

Please remember to Bow to the Plow, a state law requiring you to keep distant from snow plows. You are also asked not to pass plows.