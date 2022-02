FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — The Summit County coroner’s office has identified a 48-year-old suburban Denver man who died while snowboarding at Breckenridge Ski Resort. The Summit Daily News reports Allen Lai, of Centennial, lost control on the intermediate Reverie run on Peak 6 and crashed into a grouping of trees Tuesday afternoon. The manner and cause of death are under investigation. No other details have been released.