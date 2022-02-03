Downtown Colorado Springs hosting Winter Fest for Olympics on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- The Winter Olympics begin on Saturday, and in honor of the games, the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum have partnered up to make Winter Fest happen in downtown Colorado Springs.

Downtown Winter Fest is happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the outdoor plaza of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

The event will include Aikido Tang Soo Do Beings Tai Chi Sword Demonstrations, Skating demonstrations, and even a "Learn to Skate" event with expert guidance from US Figure Skating Association staff and volunteers.

For the most part, the event will have a lot of free activities. Those who attend will also have a chance to meet with Olympic and Paralympic athletes such as 1968 Figure Skating Gold Medalist, Peggy Fleming, Bobsled and First African-American Gold Medalist, Vonetta Flowers and Paralympic Silver Medalist, John Register.