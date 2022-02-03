Downtown Colorado Springs hosting Winter Fest for Olympics on Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- The Winter Olympics begin on Saturday, and in honor of the games, the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum have partnered up to make Winter Fest happen in downtown Colorado Springs.
Downtown Winter Fest is happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the outdoor plaza of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.
The event will include Aikido Tang Soo Do Beings Tai Chi Sword Demonstrations, Skating demonstrations, and even a "Learn to Skate" event with expert guidance from US Figure Skating Association staff and volunteers.
For the most part, the event will have a lot of free activities. Those who attend will also have a chance to meet with Olympic and Paralympic athletes such as 1968 Figure Skating Gold Medalist, Peggy Fleming, Bobsled and First African-American Gold Medalist, Vonetta Flowers and Paralympic Silver Medalist, John Register.
Comments
4 Comments
As much as I love the Olympics. I will not support or watch them because of China. I liken it to Germany hosting the Olympics in 1936 then they try to kill off the whole world. Don’t support China, Tell them genocide is wrong! Boycott the Olympics!
The parking lot always so vacant so ample parking is available. Don’t mind the transient squatting next to the building it is ambiance.
Another waste of taxpayer money.
Boycott the Beijing Olympics – unless of course you support child labor, political prisons, and of course sterilizing Uyghurs.