Colorado Springs Police investigating robberies at 7 businesses during winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are still searching for suspects Thursday following seven different robberies at businesses during the biggest winter storm of the season so far.

It's unclear if any of the crimes are connected, but thieves first struck around 8:41 p.m. Tuesday at a business on the 2800 block of North Powers Blvd. Springs Police said a man pulled out a handgun and demanded money from a cash register, before fleeing with an unknown amount of money.

By Wednesday morning, a suspect stole an unknown amount of cash around 10:30 a.m. from a business near 5600 North Academy Blvd.

Roughly an hour later, another robbery took place near the 5900 block of North Academy Blvd. Police arrested 26-year-old Andrew Stroessner nearby. He's facing charges for the second robbery, but it's unclear if he was involved in the first robbery that happened at 10:30 a.m.

By Wednesday afternoon, a man stole cash from a business on 400 South Cascade Avenue around 4:23 p.m.

Around 5:14 on Wednesday night, a man demanded money from a business near 3600 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Police reported that he revealed a handgun. Staff at the business pretended to comply but activated multiple alarms. The suspect fled and if caught, will likely face attempted robbery charges.

Then around 6:28 p.m., a woman demanded money from an employee and showed the butt of a handgun at a business near 4000 E Platte Ave. She left with an unknown amount of money.

Finally, around 11:41 p.m. at a business near 300 Mountain View Lane, two people entered a business and threatened an employee. It's unclear how much merchandise they took before fleeing the business.

If you have any information about any of these crimes, contact Colorado Springs Police by clicking here.