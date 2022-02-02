Traffic impacts in Southern Colorado: latest during the winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several inches of heavy snow is expected to accumulate across Southern Colorado throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Latest updates

Stay up to date on traffic, delays, and accidents follow the stream below:

SoCo, I'm tracking the roads this morning and afternoon as snow makes its way across the state. @KRDONC13

I'll post MORNING updates, in a thread, here... pic.twitter.com/ROO9dAzbRv — Natalie Haddad, KRDO (@natalieontv) February 2, 2022

To stay up to date on Colorado Springs Traffic, follow the stream below: