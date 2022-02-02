Man hit with fire extinguisher at Colorado Springs gas station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly hitting another person with a fire extinguisher at a Colorado Springs 7/11.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they received a call from clerks saying two customers inside the store were fighting and it was getting violent.

When police arrived at the scene, they managed to break up the fight and take the "primary aggressor" into custody. The man who was hit in the head with the extinguisher was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to police, they believe the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say they're still working to figure out the relationship between the victim and suspect.