National Signing Day

Here is a list of student-athletes from southern Colorado who signed their national letters of intent on February 2nd.

Cheyenne Mountain

Denton Damgaard - Baseball - Missouri University of Science and Technology

Owen Growney - Football - Black Hills State

Reese Lyons - Baseball - Central Christian College of Kansas

Sullivan Moon - Football - Colorado State University Pueblo

Raglan Ward - Swimming - Harvard

Mesa Ridge

Cash Cheeks - Football - Northern State University

Corbin Desbouillons - Soccer - Illinois College

Sarah Bentley - Golf - Metro State University

Aaron Roberds - Cross County/Track - Colorado State University Pueblo

Desmond Burton - Football - Maricopa

Elijah Jefferson - Football/Baseball - Wisconsin-Lutheran

Elijah Davis - Football - South Dakota School of Mines

Noah Rameriz - Football - McPherson College

Caden McClements - Football - Nebraska-Wesleyan

Pueblo County

Joel Handford - Football - Colorado State University Pueblo

Aaron Krinsky - Football - Colorado State University Pueblo

Pueblo South

Alexandria Belton - Softball - Adams State

Madison Reardon - Soccer - Fort Lewis

Abigayl Lucas - Softball - Adams State

Harrison Olmstead - Soccer - Adams State

Jace Bellah - Football - Colorado State University

Brian Mata - Football - Western State

Pueblo West

Kalina Bradley - Lacrosse - Colorado State University Pueblo

Hailey Garner - Diving - Northern Colorado

Jordyn Nunez - Lacrosse - UCCS

Vladmir Dabovich - Football - Colorado State University Pueblo

Tyler Cullen - Football - Colorado State University-Pueblo

Isabella Adams - Volleyball - Chadron State

Cody Ingo - Golf - Hastings College

Jeremiah Sanchez - Baseball - Colorado State University Pueblo

Vista Ridge

Justis La'ulu - Football - Eastern Washington University

