National Signing Day
Here is a list of student-athletes from southern Colorado who signed their national letters of intent on February 2nd.
Cheyenne Mountain
Denton Damgaard - Baseball - Missouri University of Science and Technology
Owen Growney - Football - Black Hills State
Reese Lyons - Baseball - Central Christian College of Kansas
Sullivan Moon - Football - Colorado State University Pueblo
Raglan Ward - Swimming - Harvard
Mesa Ridge
Cash Cheeks - Football - Northern State University
Corbin Desbouillons - Soccer - Illinois College
Sarah Bentley - Golf - Metro State University
Aaron Roberds - Cross County/Track - Colorado State University Pueblo
Desmond Burton - Football - Maricopa
Elijah Jefferson - Football/Baseball - Wisconsin-Lutheran
Elijah Davis - Football - South Dakota School of Mines
Noah Rameriz - Football - McPherson College
Caden McClements - Football - Nebraska-Wesleyan
Pueblo County
Joel Handford - Football - Colorado State University Pueblo
Aaron Krinsky - Football - Colorado State University Pueblo
Pueblo South
Alexandria Belton - Softball - Adams State
Madison Reardon - Soccer - Fort Lewis
Abigayl Lucas - Softball - Adams State
Harrison Olmstead - Soccer - Adams State
Jace Bellah - Football - Colorado State University
Brian Mata - Football - Western State
Pueblo West
Kalina Bradley - Lacrosse - Colorado State University Pueblo
Hailey Garner - Diving - Northern Colorado
Jordyn Nunez - Lacrosse - UCCS
Vladmir Dabovich - Football - Colorado State University Pueblo
Tyler Cullen - Football - Colorado State University-Pueblo
Isabella Adams - Volleyball - Chadron State
Cody Ingo - Golf - Hastings College
Jeremiah Sanchez - Baseball - Colorado State University Pueblo
Vista Ridge
Justis La'ulu - Football - Eastern Washington University
