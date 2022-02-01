Mesa Ridge wrestler Matthew Moore wants more

Matthew Moore is a state champion wrestler and he's a fun guy, but don't let that fool you. Moore means business. The Mesa Ridge junior has won 31 of his 32 matches this year. In 71 career high school matches, he's 68-3. He's been so good some opponents don't bother showing up. The dude is a natural, "Very natural. I feel like I could wake up, live on the mat, eat on the mat every day," says Mesa Ridge wrestler, Matthew Moore.

He's got colleges from all over the country looking at him. He's been wrestling since he was seven. His brother used to beat him when they were kids, so Moore got strong, "If he tried wrestling me, it would not go well for him. And the house would probably break along with it," says Moore.

He's mentally tough. The same way his brother motivated him, Moore is motivated by losing the state championship match as a freshman to Pueblo East's Andy Garcia, a four time champion, "I think about state finals as a freshman every year. Every time. Every time I’m working out," says Moore.

More responded by winning state last year with a torn PCL in his knee and this year, the dude is better than ever. It's all part of a journey. A journey with a huge final destination, "All the way baby! Olympic gold! All the way! Every night I think about it. Every night before I go to sleep. I dream about it every night," says Moore.