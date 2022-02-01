Driver takes SUV down ramps at Colorado Springs skate park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Skateboards are like $100, but a man who drove his SUV into a Colorado Springs skate park will end up paying much more than that in damage.

A video posted on Instagram this past weekend shows an Acura SUV popping a wheelie as the man behind the wheel drives forward down a concrete ramp at the Memorial Park skate park. The SUV's rear bumper peels partly from the passenger side before the driver peels out trying to accelerate up a smaller ramp.

The clip ends without showing how the SUV got out of the ramp area.

The video was filmed by Instagram user @fxckyouangel and shared on an Instagram page called skateparkrespect, which focuses on skate park cleanups.

The driver wasn't identified in the video. A Colorado Springs Police spokesperson told KRDO that driving through any park in non-designated areas could result in a ticket, and if there was any damage to the skate park itself, the driver could face charges for criminal mischief.