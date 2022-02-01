Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:43 AM

Driver takes SUV down ramps at Colorado Springs skate park

Instagram

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Skateboards are like $100, but a man who drove his SUV into a Colorado Springs skate park will end up paying much more than that in damage.

A video posted on Instagram this past weekend shows an Acura SUV popping a wheelie as the man behind the wheel drives forward down a concrete ramp at the Memorial Park skate park. The SUV's rear bumper peels partly from the passenger side before the driver peels out trying to accelerate up a smaller ramp.

The clip ends without showing how the SUV got out of the ramp area.

The video was filmed by Instagram user @fxckyouangel and shared on an Instagram page called skateparkrespect, which focuses on skate park cleanups.

The driver wasn't identified in the video. A Colorado Springs Police spokesperson told KRDO that driving through any park in non-designated areas could result in a ticket, and if there was any damage to the skate park itself, the driver could face charges for criminal mischief.

News

Andrew McMillan

Andrew is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. Learn more about Andrew here.

Related Articles

Comments

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content