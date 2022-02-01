Despite driver shortage, CDOT prepared for winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation says they have enough plow drivers ready for the winter storm despite a driver shortage right now. However, CDOT did admit it's a stretch.

According to CDOT, their team is down by 17%. The department says it is actively recruiting drivers, but the lack of commercial vehicle drivers continues to be a nationwide problem.

The available crews will work 12-hour shifts throughout the storm. According to CDOT, in the 14 counties across southeastern Colorado, CDOT will have 80 to 100 snowplows out working the storm for each shift.

No matter how well-plowed the roads are, however, drivers are still asked to be prepared and responsible on the roads.

The department is reminding drivers to "bow to the plow," meaning to keep distance between themselves and an active snowplow and never pass.

CDOT has recently reported an increase in accidents involving snowplows.