Colorado Springs Police Homeless Outreach Team to focus on safety over citations amid incoming winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police dedicates six of their officers to work on the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), both to provide resources to those experiencing homelessness and to enforce ordinances related to homelessness. With bitterly cold temperatures and inches of snow in the forecast, the team is focusing on safety over citations.

HOT supervisor Sgt. Olav Chaney told KRDO Tuesday that they will likely issue fewer citations in the coming days to spend more time trying to get anyone on the streets to shelter. The team is concerned about frostbite and hypothermia, and they'll be working with medical teams and local shelters to keep people who are unhoused safe amid the winter storm.

Sgt. Chaney said they will still be enforcing the burn restriction in place, as campfires are still deemed unsafe in these conditions.

