Crash closes Hwy 24 near Falcon on Monday

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: Highway 24 was reopened to traffic by about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Earlier

A crash Monday afternoon forced first responders to close a section of Highway 24 near Falcon in El Paso County.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. between Curtis Road and Judge Orr Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

At about 2 p.m., both directions of Hwy 24 were closed, according to CDOT.

Information about injuries hasn't been released. We're working on getting more details.

