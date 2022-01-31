Crash closes Hwy 24 near Falcon on Monday
FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: Highway 24 was reopened to traffic by about 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Earlier
A crash Monday afternoon forced first responders to close a section of Highway 24 near Falcon in El Paso County.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. between Curtis Road and Judge Orr Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
At about 2 p.m., both directions of Hwy 24 were closed, according to CDOT.
Information about injuries hasn't been released. We're working on getting more details.
