Plane crash kills two

By KPTV Staff

SALEM, Oregon (KPTV) — A plane crashed at the Salem Municipal Airport, Saturday at 3 p.m., killing both its occupants according to the Salem Police Department.

The single engine Beechcraft BE35, a plane that can hold up to four people, crashed while departing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane took off and was in the air for about five minutes before trying to land. Witnesses say that they saw the plane attempting to land when the crash happened.

The Salem Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area. Both occupants of the plane were pronounced dead on scene. They have not yet been identified.

The last plane crash in the Salem area was in 2018. The pilot of that crash was killed when his plane went down near the Blue Skies Farm Airport.

