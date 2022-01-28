Troy Terry, Ducks putting together breakthrough season

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry is the epitome of the Anaheim Ducks’ rebuilding efforts over the past four years. He has helped lead the way this season as the Ducks have climbed to second in the Pacific Division. The right wing already has career highs in goals and points with the season just past the halfway point. He is sixth in the league with 24 goals and has 40 points in 41 games played. The breakout season has also led to the Denver native’s first All-Star Game selection after he was voted in by the fans as part of the Last Men In balloting.