Longtime Steelers GM Kevin Colbert stepping down after draft

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger isn’t the only one with longtime ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers stepping away. General manager Kevin Colbert, who has spent more than two decades overseeing a roster that’s made the Steelers perennial contenders, is stepping away after the NFL draft this spring. Team president Art Rooney II says Colbert wants to move into a more advisory role. The team has already conducted interviews with internal candidates Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt and shortly will turn its eye to candidates outside the organization. 

