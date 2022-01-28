Colorado Springs Police arrest suspect in 11 armed robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a suspect in connection to multiple armed robberies across Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Monument.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the robberies began in early December 2021 and ended on January 13, the day the suspect was taken into custody.

Below is a list of the robberies:

12/11/2021 Holiday Inn Express, 3431 Cinema Point

12/22/2021 Homewood Suites, 9130 Explorer Drive

12/22/2021 Circle K, 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway

01/03/2022 Hilton Garden Inn, 2035 Aerotech Drive

01/06/2022 Holiday Inn Express, 1815 Aeroplaza Drive

01/06/2022 Holiday Inn Express, 4435 Venetucci Boulevard (Fountain)

01/06/2022 Spring Hill Suites, 1570 Newport Road

01/13/2022 Embassy Suites, 7290 Commerce Drive

01/13/2022 Kum N Go, 17970 Knollwood Drive (Monument)

01/13/2022 Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road (Monument)

01/13/2022 Double Tree Hotel, 1775 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

Following an investigation, CSPD Robbery Detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Samuel Abel Cordova-Barre.

According to police, Cordova-Barre was arrested by the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit on January 13, in the 5700 block of South Carefree Circle.

Cordova-Barre was charged with one count of Kidnapping, eight counts of Aggravated Robbery, and one count of attempted Aggravated Robbery.