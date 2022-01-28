Avs’ MacKinnon could miss All-Star Game after Taylor hit

CHICAGO (AP) — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will be sidelined for at least three games because of a concussion and facial fracture, throwing his availability for the All-Star Game into question. The 26-year-old MacKinnon has nine goals and 34 assists in 31 games. He was named captain of the Central Division for the All-Star Game on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas. MacKinnon was injured when he was hit by Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall in the first period of Colorado’s 4-3 overtime win on Wednesday.